Así quedó la lista de nominados a los Oscar

Esta mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar, lista en la que Roma de Alfonso Cuarón sobresale.

En la 91 edición el filme del cineasta mexicano recibió 10 nominaciones, entre las categorías destaca, Mejor Guion Original, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Director y Mejor Película.

La ceremonia se llevará el 24 de febrero, hasta el momento La Academia no ha elegido a ningún anfitrión luego de que Kevin Hart renunciara.

Lista de nominados:

Mejor película

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

​A Star is Born

Vice

Mejor dirección

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

Mejor actor

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

Mejor actriz

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2

Ile of Dogs

Mirai

Ralhp Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Mejor fotografía

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Mejor documental

Free Solo

Hale County this morning, this evening

Minding the gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Mejor cortometraje documental

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. end of sentence

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Mejores efectos especiales

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor guión adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Blackkklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Mejor guión original

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Mejor canción

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins

Shallow, A Star is Born

When a Cowboy, The Balld of Buster

Mejor diseño de producción

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali (Green book)

Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)

Sam Elliott (Vice)

Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?)

Sam Rockwell (A Star is born)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Actriz de reparto

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Stret Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weis (The Favourite)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary

Queen of Scottland

Mejor edición

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mejor banda sonora

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor película corta de animación

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Mejor película corta de acción real

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Mejor edición de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quite Place

Roma

Fuente: SDP noticias