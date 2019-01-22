Así quedó la lista de nominados a los Oscar

Esta mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar, lista en la que Roma de Alfonso Cuarón sobresale.
En la 91 edición el filme del cineasta mexicano recibió 10 nominaciones, entre las categorías destaca, Mejor Guion Original, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Director y Mejor Película.
La ceremonia se llevará el 24 de febrero, hasta el momento La Academia no ha elegido a ningún anfitrión luego de que Kevin Hart renunciara.
Lista de nominados:
Mejor película
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Mejor dirección
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
Mejor actor
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
Mejor actriz
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
Mejor película de animación
Incredibles 2
Ile of Dogs
Mirai
Ralhp Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse
Mejor fotografía
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Mejor documental
Free Solo
Hale County this morning, this evening
Minding the gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Mejor cortometraje documental
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. end of sentence
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Mejores efectos especiales
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Mejor guión adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Blackkklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Mejor guión original
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Mejor canción
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins
Shallow, A Star is Born
When a Cowboy, The Balld of Buster
Mejor diseño de producción
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali (Green book)
Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)
Sam Elliott (Vice)
Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?)
Sam Rockwell (A Star is born)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Actriz de reparto
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Stret Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weis (The Favourite)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary
Queen of Scottland
Mejor edición
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mejor banda sonora
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor película corta de animación
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Mejor película corta de acción real
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Mejor edición de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quite Place
Roma
